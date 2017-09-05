Motorcyclist injured after collision with two cars in Bukit Panjang

SINGAPORE: A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after being hit by two cars in Bukit Panjang on Tuesday morning (Sep 5).

This happened at the junction of Bukit Panjang Road and Bukit Panjang Ring Road, and the police said it was alerted to the accident at 8.16am.

A video shared on the Facebook page of road safety group Roads.sg shows a white car driving straight into the motorcyclist as he made a right turn.





The motorcyclist was flung into the path of a car behind him, which was also making a right turn.

According to the police, the motorcyclist, a 30-year-old man, was taken conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police investigations are ongoing.