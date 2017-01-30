Motorcyclist injured in accident along PIE

SINGAPORE: A 46-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital with head injuries after he was hit by a car on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) early on Sunday (Jan 29).



A spokesperson for the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident, which happened along the PIE towards Tuas, close to Eng Neo flyover, at about 5.55am on Sunday. It despatched a fire engine and an ambulance.



The motorcycle was on fire, but the blaze had been put out by members of the public prior to SCDF's arrival.



The motorcyclist was conveyed to National University Hospital in a conscious state.



Eyewitness Khairi Jumali told Channel NewsAsia that he saw a white Honda Accord approaching two motorcycles while heading towards Jurong.



"I thought he might not stop in time. He just rammed the biker on the right and accelerated away without stopping," said Mr Khairi.



"I pulled up to the side of the highway, took out an extinguisher from my car and helped to put out the fire. I also attended to the casualty using my first aid kit. He had a huge open gash on his forehead. Other than that his spine was stable and bones intact," said the 23-year-old primary school teacher.



Police investigations are ongoing.