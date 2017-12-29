Motorcyclist injured in accident at Woodlands Causeway

SINGAPORE: A motorcyclist was injured in a collision with a car at Woodlands Causeway towards Johor Baru on Friday afternoon (Dec 29).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at around 12.45pm and sent an ambulance to the scene.

The 22-year-old motorcyclist was conscious when he was taken to Khoo Teck Phuat Hospital, police said.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the motorcyclist collided with a car from behind and was thrown off his vehicle.







Photos of the accident on social media showed part of the motorcycle lodged underneath the car's boot.



Police investigations are ongoing.

