Motorcyclist injured in accident near Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital after a collision between his motorcycle and a car along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) towards Woodlands Checkpoint on Friday afternoon (Nov 24).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force was alerted to the accident at about 3.45pm.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the motorcyclist suffered abrasions on his hands and shoulder and was taken to Khoo Teck Phuat Hospital in an ambulance. The car driver was not injured.



The car, which was behind the motorcycle, crashed into the motorycle while it was attempting to change lanes.

Video of the incident's aftermath showed what appeared to be a motorbike crushed under the rear wheel of a white car.



A man could be seen standing at the side of the road with what looked like a bandage on part of his head.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The video also showed a massive jam and an ambulance on the road.



The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) issued an advisory at around 6.30pm on Facebook warning of heavy traffic at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.



In another update about an hour later, it said that traffic at both checkpoints "remains heavy" and that traffic police were on-site to assist with traffic control.



"Travellers may wish to postpone non-essential travel," it added.

Police investigations are ongoing.