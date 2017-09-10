Motorcyclist killed in accident on SLE; pillion injured

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed and his 22-year-old pillion injured in an accident on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Sunday (Sep 10) afternoon.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the motorcycle had hit the back of a moving car.

Police were alerted to the accident along the SLE towards the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) at around 1.30pm.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the motorcyclist's heart had stopped beating and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was administered on the way to Khoo Teck Phuat Hospital (KTPH).

The motorcyclist later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

According to SCDF, the pillion rider was conscious when taken to KTPH, and had abrasions on his left limbs.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Editor's note: The police earlier said that the incident was a hit-and-run accident, but later clarified that this was not the case. The article has been updated to reflect this.