Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run accident on SLE; pillion injured

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed and his 22-year-old pillion injured in a hit-and-run accident on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Sunday (Sep 10) afternoon.

Police were alerted to the accident along the SLE towards the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) at around 1.30pm.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the motorcyclist's heart had stopped beating and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was administered on the way to Khoo Teck Phuat Hospital (KTPH).

The motorcyclist later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

According to SCDF, the pillion rider was conscious when taken to KTPH, and had abrasions on his left limbs.

Channel NewsAsia understands that no arrests have yet been made in relation to this incident.



Police investigations are ongoing.