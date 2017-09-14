Motorcyclist killed in Jurong accident involving a prime mover

SINGAPORE: A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed and his 17-year-old pillion rider injured after they figured in an accident involving a prime mover on Thursday (Sep 14) afternoon, according to the Singapore Police Force (SPF).



The incident occurred at the traffic junction of Jalan Boon Lay and Jurong West Avenue 2.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the incident at around 1.20pm and dispatched two fire engines, two ambulances and a support vehicle to the scene.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the pillion rider was trapped under the prime mover and was extricated using hydraulic rescue tools. He was later brought conscious to the National University Hospital.

The police said that the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

A picture circulating on WhatsApp showed a motorcycle trapped under a prime mover. (Photo: Facebook/motoristsg)

The male prime mover driver, 46, was arrested for causing death by a negligent act.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Road users were alerted by the Land Transport Authority to avoid the left lane along Jalan Boon Lay.

Accident on Jalan Boon Lay (towards Jurong West Avenue 2) after Jurong West Central 1 with congestion. Avoid left lane — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) September 14, 2017



