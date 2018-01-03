Motorcyclist killed in PIE accident

SINGAPORE: A 31-year-old motorcyclist was killed in an accident on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Wednesday morning (Jan 3).

The police told Channel NewsAsia that they were alerted at about 6.45am to the incident along the PIE in the direction of Tuas, after the Upper Jurong Road exit.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the motorcyclist, believed to be a Malaysian, had skidded and that no other vehicle was involved in the accident.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the incident at 6.55am. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

A photo shared on a Telegram traffic news channel showed traffic cones marking off the extreme right lane, where a blue tent can be seen.

Accident on PIE (towards Tuas) after Upper Jurong Rd with congestion till Jalan Bahar. Avoid lane 1 — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) January 2, 2018

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a traffic update on Twitter that the accident caused congestion until Jalan Bahar.

Police investigations are ongoing.