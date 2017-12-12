Motorcyclist taken to hospital after accident along PIE

SINGAPORE: A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after an accident involving a car along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Tuesday (Dec 12).

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a motorcycle along the PIE towards Tuas near Stevens Road exit at around 8.30am.

The male motorcyclist was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The accident involved a car and a motorcycle along the PIE. (Photo: Jason Leong)

Finance manager Jason Leong, 40, told Channel NewsAsia that he was on a bus when he saw a traffic jam at the Whitley Road entrance onto the PIE.

"I saw an uncle who had fallen off his motorcycle and his face and hands were bleeding," said Mr Leong.

There was also an SCDF vehicle "ferrying a number of SCDF men" at the scene, he added.

"Upon seeing the accident, the officers immediately got off the lorry and headed to assist the uncle. Some of them were assisting to direct traffic."

There were also two cars parked along the emergency stopping lane, and people from those cars also got out to help, said Mr Leong.

"When I saw the uncle, he was already on the floor. He was conscious when the officers were helping him."

Police investigations are ongoing.