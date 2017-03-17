Motorcyclist who died in KJE accident was local rugby veteran
Mr Slemat Rakisan, 57, served as Vice President of the Singapore Rugby Union and was former President of Singapore Society of Rugby Union Referees.
- Posted 17 Mar 2017 22:53
- Updated 17 Mar 2017 23:00
SINGAPORE: The 57-year-old motorcyclist who was killed after he was hit by a loose wheel while riding along the Kranji Expressway on Thursday (Mar 16) was former Singapore rugby veteran Slemat Rakisan, Channel NewsAsia understands.
A dashcam video circulating on social media purportedly shows Mr Rakisan skidded after he was hit by a tyre that was detached from a truck from the opposite side of the highway.
The deceased previously served as Vice President of the Singapore Rugby Union and was former President of Singapore Society of Rugby Union Referees.
The father of three, who played and coached rugby for Saint Andrew's School, was also one of two Singaporeans who served as Citing Commissioner with the Asian Rugby Union (ARU).
In a tribute facebook post, the Singapore Rugby Union called Mr Rakisan a "beloved friend and leader" who served the organisation "passionately".
The Singapore Rugby community mourns the unexpected loss of Mr. Slemat Rakisan.
Veteran sports journalist Suresh Nair wrote in an online tribute that Mr Rakisan was among "a rare breed of Malay sportsmen from Saint Andrew’s School, who went on to great heights as an international oval-ball stalwart".
He was also chairman of the Yushua Albirex Football Academy (YAFA) and helped with the training of youths on Sunday mornings.
In a facebook post, defending S.League champions Albirex Nigata wrote that Mr Rakisan "worked tirelessly" to ensure that the children enjoyed their training.
"We have lost a good man, a good friend and a good partner," the club's chairman Daisuke Korenaga said.
