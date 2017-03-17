Motorcyclist who died in KJE accident was local rugby veteran

SINGAPORE: The 57-year-old motorcyclist who was killed after he was hit by a loose wheel while riding along the Kranji Expressway on Thursday (Mar 16) was former Singapore rugby veteran Slemat Rakisan, Channel NewsAsia understands.

A dashcam video circulating on social media purportedly shows Mr Rakisan skidded after he was hit by a tyre that was detached from a truck from the opposite side of the highway.

The deceased previously served as Vice President of the Singapore Rugby Union and was former President of Singapore Society of Rugby Union Referees.

The father of three, who played and coached rugby for Saint Andrew's School, was also one of two Singaporeans who served as Citing Commissioner with the Asian Rugby Union (ARU).

In a tribute facebook post, the Singapore Rugby Union called Mr Rakisan a "beloved friend and leader" who served the organisation "passionately".