Motorists urged to exercise caution, maintain vehicles during current wet weather

SINGAPORE: Authorities and motoring experts are urging drivers to stay alert and ensure their vehicles are properly maintained to make their journeys safer in the current wet weather that is expected to last until the end of the month.



During a sustained period of heavy rain on Monday morning (Jan 23), accidents occurred on many expressways, including the PIE, AYE and TPE, with widespread traffic congestion also reported.

The Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) Twitter page was a flurry of activity, informing commuters of accidents and obstacles on expressways and arterial roads. This continued into Tuesday, when accidents and congestion were reported on the PIE, TPE, AYE and BKE.

President of the Automobile Association of Singapore Bernard Tay said that part of the problem during wet weather is that vehicles tend to breakdown more often. Common issues include water seeping into the engine or vehicles overheating after being stuck in a traffic jam.

His association sees the number of motorists requiring assistance increase drastically during wet weather, compared to dry days. “In fact, we are over-stretched. Instead of 45 minutes, those requiring assistance may have to wait between one-and-a-half to two hours (for assistance to reach them),” said Mr Tay.



He said it is difficult to determine how many accidents occur on rainy days, when road conditions are slippery and visibility is low, compared to dry days. That is because the Traffic Police does not collate such statistics, he said, although media reports do suggest an increase.

KEEP YOUR VEHICLE IN GOOD CONDITION



But Mr Tay, who is also chairman of the Singapore Road Safety Council, said keeping one's vehicle in good condition would help reduce such incidents.

"On rainy days, before you get into the car, make sure the water containers are filled so wipers can be used efficiently. You also need to switch on your demisters and headlights, because on such days visibility is low and other drivers may not be able to see you." he said.



Mr Tay said older vehicles should also be serviced regularly to ensure the battery is working, and tyre pressure and tyre treads are up to scratch.

In an advisory, the Police also urged motorists to be alert when travelling, and observe road safety at all times. This includes keeping a safe distance between vehicles in front, and reduce their speed.

Ultimately, experts say accidents happen because of drivers who do not obey the law. "If people engage in reckless behaviour such as zig-zag driving or tailgating, accidents will happen regardless of wet or dry weather," said Mr Poh Ah Kiong, a private driving instructor for more than 30 years.

Mr Poh said when teaching his students to drive in wet conditions, he tells them to keep a following distance of more than two seconds. This is the rule of thumb adopted to ensure a safe distance at any speed on a good day.

Driving instructor at Bukit Batok Driving Centre Tham Kok Choon agreed, saying he advises his students to keep to a four-second rule when teaching them to drive in wet weather conditions.



He said drivers may get into accidents because they either do not know the limitations of their vehicles or overestimate their abilities to react to environmental factors such as heavy rain. "Speeding on wet roads could result in the vehicle skidding when making a turn for example. To counter this, I tell students to drive at a lower speed," said Mr Tham.