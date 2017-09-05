MOU inked to develop Singapore's pharma manufacturing sector

SINGAPORE: The Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), the National University of Singapore (NUS) and three pharmaceutical companies inked a Memorandum of Understanding on Tuesday (Sep 5) to mark the launch of an initiative to develop the country's pharma manufacturing sector.

Named the Pharma Innovation Programme Singapore (PIPS), the initiative involves GSK, Pfizer and MSD.

PIPS aims to transform the manufacturing operations and technologies of the pharma industry. This includes enabling green and sustainable manufacturing through the use of bio-catalysis technologies, as well as developing a fully-automated supply chain that can predict and react to patient demands and market trends.

Speaking at the Future of Manufacturing Summit where the MOU was signed, Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry) S Iswaran said it is important to strengthen partnerships within the local manufacturing sector to pool resources. PIPS combines the research capabilities of the public sector with the expertise of private pharma companies, he said.

Mr Iswaran also said manufacturing is a key pillar of Singapore's economy. He added that the Government is committed to support the development of advanced manufacturing technologies to ensure that Singapore's manufacturing sector remains competitive.