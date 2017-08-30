Mould found in pieces of London Choco Roll, 2 batches recalled

SINGAPORE: Specific batches of London Choco Roll have been recalled after mould was found in some pieces of the cream cake.

Investigations found that the mould could have been caused by a "sealing defect" during the production process, said the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) in a news release on Wednesday (Aug 30).

"As a precautionary measure, the importer has voluntarily recalled specific batches of the London Choco Roll (double choco milk cream cake)," said AVA.

The affected batches are those expiring on:

Aug 29, 2018 (packing size 28x20g)

Sep 1, 2018 (packing size 6x20g)

Those who have bought the affected products are advised not to consume them, said AVA.

For an exchange or refund, consumers can contact the distributor at sales@brilliant-marketing.com.