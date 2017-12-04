Defer travel to Bali amid unpredictable situation on Mount Agung: MFA

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans should defer any plans to travel to Bali as the situation on Mount Agung remains unpredictable, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Monday (Dec 4).

“The Indonesian authorities’ alert level for Mount Agung in Bali remains at the highest,” an MFA spokesperson said in a statement.

“Volcanic ash from eruptions could result in further airport closures and disruption of air travel at short notice. We continue to advise Singaporeans to defer travels to Bali until the situation improves.”

The erupting volcano had closed the airport for much of last week, leaving thousands of visitors stranded, before the winds changed and flights resumed.

MFA’s crisis response team has been deployed at Bali’s Ngurah Rai International Airport since Nov 27. The ministry said it has also worked with local authorities and airlines to render consular assistance to Singaporeans affected by the closure of the airport following Mount Agung’s eruptions.

“Airlines have been mounting relief flights since the airport reopened on Nov 29 to help stranded Singaporeans return home,” the statement added.

