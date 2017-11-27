Mount Agung eruption: MFA officers deployed at Bali airport to assist Singaporeans

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) deployed a crisis response team (CRT) at the Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali on Monday (Nov 27), which remained closed after Mount Agung erupted for a second time.



The team would provide consular assistance to Singaporeans affected by the closure, said the Singapore embassy in Jakarta in a Facebook post.

"For Singaporeans who are already at the airport and in need of consular assistance, please approach our CRT officers. They are located at the Consular Helpdesk on Level 2 of the Ngurah Rai International Terminal," it said.

The embassy added that Singaporeans could also contact them for consular assistance by calling any of their 24-hour hotlines (+62 (21) 2995 0400 or +62 811 863 348) or the MFA duty office (6379 8800 or 6379 8855).



