Mount Agung eruption: Scoot passengers given 18-hour travel option back to Singapore

Scoot and Singapore Airlines also announced that flights between Bali and Singapore will be cancelled on Nov 29.

SINGAPORE: A flight from Bali to Singapore usually takes two-and-a-half-hours, but for some Scoot passengers stranded in the Indonesian resort island, making their way home could come in the form of an 18-hour journey by bus, boat and plane.



This is one option being offered by the low-cost carrier, as Bali's Denpasar Airport remained closed for a second day on Tuesday (Nov 28) due to ash from the eruption of the island's Mount Agung volcano.

A report from local aviation navigation authorities showed that "aircraft flight channels are covered with volcanic ash", Indonesia's transportation ministry said in a statement.

In a Facebook update at 12.30pm, Scoot said it has managed to charter coaches to transport its passengers overland from Bali to Surabaya - about 13 hours' drive away - where they can then take Scoot flights back to Singapore.

"The coaches are scheduled to depart from Bali’s Denpasar Airport at 1.30pm local time on Nov 28, and the journey will take approximately 18 hours inclusive of a ferry crossing," the airline said.





"Unless otherwise stated, coaches from tomorrow onwards will depart at 10am local time," said the airline, adding that those who want to take up this option should go to Scoot's counters at Denpasar Airport by 9am.

Scoot added it would stop selling tickets to and from Bali for the travel period up to Dec 4.

The closure of Bali's international airport looks set to extend beyond Tuesday, with Scoot and Singapore Airlines announcing flight cancellations on Wednesday as well, the third day running.





Singapore Airlines also said passengers can re-route their original flights to Bali to other Southeast Asia destinations "within the same cabin class, subject to seat availability".

Indonesian authorities are helping to shuttle tourists to Surabaya so that they can fly out of the country. Bali Transportation Agency head Agung Sudarsana said earlier on Tuesday that they were "preparing 10 buses", with the possibility of more vehicles provided later today.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has urged Singaporeans to postpone travel plans to Bali. Those stranded in Bali will receive consular assistance and MFA officers are currently deployed at Bali airport to help those affected.