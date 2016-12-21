MP Charles Chong 'courageous' to stand in Punggol East despite liver condition: Ng Eng Hen

SINGAPORE: Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on Wednesday (Dec 21) lauded Member of Parliament (MP) Charles Chong for "courage to act on his convictions”, despite being diagnosed with a liver condition about three years ago.

Dr Ng revealed in a Facebook post that when Mr Chong was asked to stand for the People's Action Party in the opposition-held Punggol East Single Member Constituency in the 2015 General Election, “Charles’ response was almost instantaneous – ‘Yes, I‘m ready to fight’,” he said.

“Charles knew that any candidate there must expect a hectic campaign and a tough fight. The rest they say is history. Charles fought hard and won back the constituency,” he added. “How he could do this, with the shadow of a liver transplant over him, I cannot pretend to understand fully except that Charles has guts and the courage to act on his convictions.”

Dr Ng also revealed that Mr Chong was ready to stand in the opposition-held Aljunied Group Representation Constituency if asked.

Mr Chong underwent a liver transplant on Dec 1 and was discharged from hospital last week. His younger son donated part of his liver to him, he said in a statement on Tuesday. He added that the recovery process "has been good" and that he hopes to be given the all-clear by doctors after eight weeks of medical leave.

Said Dr Ng: “The prospect of a liver transplant would have caused any one of us to at least reduce our activities, review our life’s goals but certainly not take on major challenges. Not for Charles Chong.

"I have great respect for Charles Chong, and now you know why.”