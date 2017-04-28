MP Rahayu Mahzam gives birth to baby boy

This is the first child for the Member of Parliament who previously said she and her husband were seeking treatment in their bid to conceive.

SINGAPORE: Jurong GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Rahayu Mahzam has given birth to a baby boy, she announced in a Facebook post on Friday night (Apr 28).

“Meet my son, Muhamad Ayden,” she wrote. "Thank you to all family and friends (including my colleagues, grassroots leaders, partners and residents) who have blessed us with your prayers and beautiful gifts."



She added that Ayden had an extended stay in the hospital and was brought home earlier this week.







This is the first child for the MP who gave birth on Apr 7.

Ms Rahayu, who is a trained lawyer, told 938Live in an exclusive interview on October 2015 that she and her husband were seeking treatment to conceive a child. She spoke candidly of having to deal with comments from people who assumed that she was not prioritising having children.

Advertisement

"It doesn't happen that way, and I know a lot of friends who are also trying, and have tried for many years, and it's not an easy journey," she said. "I suppose as a woman, as someone who has been trying for many years, it's a sensitive question."

Ms Rahayu became an MP after contesting in the 2015 General Election. She is currently a partner at the law firm of Heng, Leong and Srinivasan and was formerly a Deputy Registrar of the Syariah Court from 2013 to 2015.