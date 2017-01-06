MPs to raise questions on detention of SAF vehicles when Parliament sits

SINGAPORE: Several Members of Parliament have filed questions over the detention of Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) armoured vehicles in Hong Kong ahead of the upcoming session of Parliament on Monday (Jan 9).

The nine Terrex Infantry Carrier Vehicles have been held at a Hong Kong port for over a month and a half following queries over necessary licences and declarations, Singapore’s Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) has said. The vehicles had been en route to Singapore via a commercial shipping firm after an exercise in Taiwan.

MPs Teo Ho Pin, Sun Xueling and Pritam Singh have asked for details on what steps the Government has taken to facilitate the return of the vehicles and the outcome of those efforts. Mr Singh also wants to know what measures the SAF has taken to prevent a repeat of this incident, and whether any confidential or secret equipment was compromised.

Non-Constituency Member of Parliament Dennis Tan has asked MINDEF if controlled military equipment from Singapore have previously been shipped on container vessels that pass through Chinese ports like Xiamen and whether there is "acceptable risk" in doing so.

Meanwhile MP Zaqy Mohamad would like to find out what bearing the Terrex incident has on Singapore's relations with China.



Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen has previously said that the detention of the troop carriers is a “low point” for 2016 and that the SAF has already changed its practices to better protect its assets. He also said that he would speak more about the incident in Parliament.H

Hong Kong's Customs and Excise Department has told Channel NewsAsia the vehicles have been kept in an indoor storage area in Tuen Mun port since Dec 6.