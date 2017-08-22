Mr Kiasu returns after 18-year hiatus

SINGAPORE: Mr Kiasu, one of Singapore’s most recognisable comic icons, is making a comeback after an 18-year hiatus in a brand new installment called Mr Kiasu: Everything Also Like Real.

In a press release on Tuesday (Aug 22), publisher Shogakukan Asia said the full-colour, 128-page comic will hit the shelves at major Singapore bookstores on Sep 9.

“The new book takes the series’ brand of easily relatable Singaporean humour, and updates it for a whole new generation by incorporating topics such as the latest mobile gadgets, drones and share economies,” said Shogakukan Asia.

Mr Kiasu: Everything Also Like Real is the first new entry to the series since the early 2000s.

Creator Johnny Lau had decided to put the popular character into retirement in the early 2000s after it was adapted into a TV sitcom.

“We retired the character during its peak and it has proven the right move,” he said. “Since then, many people remember the character with fondness and long(ed) for his return.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Lau said the managing director of Shogakukan Asia Bunsho Kajiya had convinced him to bring back Mr Kiasu, saying the kiasu culture, or fear of losing out, is more relevant than ever in today’s generation.

Mr Kiasu: Everything Also Like Real will also be sold at the CharaExpo 2017 which will be held at Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre on Sep 9 and 10. Mr Lau is scheduled to hold a talk and autograph session during the event.