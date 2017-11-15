Circle Line delay: Huge crowds seen at Bishan MRT station

SINGAPORE: Commuters were affected by two separate faults on the Circle Line and the East-West Line during Wednesday (Nov 15) morning's rush hour, resulting in train delays that caused crowds to form at several stations.

Photos and videos were shared on social media of huge crowds at Bishan MRT station, which is an interchange along the Circle Line and the North-South Line.

One social media user shared several pictures of what appeared to be an almost packed Circle Line platform at the Bishan MRT station.

Other images showed congestion along linkways leading up to the platform at the station.

Congestion at Bishan MRT station due to a signalling fault on the circle line. (Photo: Wilson Teo/Facebook)

Crowds at Bishan station due to a signalling fault on the Circle Line. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

CIRCLE LINE UPDATE: Signalling fault has cleared but trains and stations are crowded, says @SMRT_Singapore https://t.co/hsZoyU457M pic.twitter.com/AZL7aYHPPh — Channel NewsAsia (@ChannelNewsAsia) November 15, 2017

SMRT said on Twitter at 6.42am that delays on the Circle Line were caused by a signalling fault. About two hours later, it updated that the fault was cleared but advised that trains and stations were crowded.