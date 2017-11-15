Circle Line, East-West Line hit by separate faults on Wednesday morning

SINGAPORE: Both the Circle Line and East-West Line were affected by delays during the morning rush hour on Wednesday (Nov 15) due to two separate faults.



A signalling fault caused delays on the Circle Line, SMRT first said in a tweet at 6.28am, adding that it was investigating the fault.

Congested train at Bishan MRT station, after the Circle Line was affected by a signalling fault on Wednesday morning.

In an update at 6.40am, SMRT said the signalling fault was between Farrer Road and Buona Vista. It advised commuters to expect 20 minutes of additional travel time between Buona Vista and HarbourFront stations, in both directions.

[CCL]: Due to a Signal fault between #Farrer Road and # Buona Vista .Pls add 20mins train travel time between #Buona Vista and HarbourFornt on both bounds. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) November 14, 2017

Free buses were available between Paya Lebar and HarbourFront stations, it said.

Congested trains and huge crowds were seen at Bishan MRT station, which is an interchange along the Circle Line and the North-South Line.

The signalling fault was resolved more than two hours after SMRT first announced the delays, although trains and stations remained crowded.

[CCL] CLEARED: Fault cleared but trains and stations are crowded. Due to congestion, pls add 5mins travel time towards #HarbourFront. Free regular bus service still available. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) November 15, 2017

EAST-WEST LINE HIT BY TRAIN FAULT

The East-West Line was also affected by delays due to a train fault at Joo Koon station.

In a tweet at 8.25am, SMRT advised commuters to add 20 minutes of travel time between Jurong East and Joo Koon stations.

[EWL]: Pls add 20mins train travel time btwn #JurongEast and #JooKoon due to a train fault at #JooKoon. Train svc is available. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) November 15, 2017

It later increased the additional travel time to 30 minutes, and extended it to between Jurong East and Tuas Link stations.

Free buses were available between the stations, SMRT added.

COMMUTERS FRUSTRATED BY DELAYS



Irate commuters took to social media to vent their frustration with the train delays.

Reader Priscillaa Shinbone commented on Channel NewsAsia's Facebook page saying that she was stuck in a train between Marymount and Caldecott stations for an hour.

Another reader Siti Rubiah commented that her train was stuck at Bartley station for half an hour and Serangoon station for at least 20 minutes.

so much for mass rapid transport :( i stand until my legs gunna pass away @SMRT_Singapore pic.twitter.com/nKky9exu7u — c☯️nstant (@bxlac) November 14, 2017





Train delay on the Circle Line has apparently been cleared but this is the situation at Buona Vista MRT Station. (Left: To Harbourfront) Passenger service staff instructing commuters to take the bus. Overheard there’s no train to One-North pic.twitter.com/ZG4fLBkwTf — Elizabeth Neo (@ElizabethNeoCNA) November 15, 2017

Commuter Jomond Kio told Channel NewsAsia that he waited for a train at Buona Vista station for more than 10 minutes. He then gave up and chose to travel by Grab instead.

This is the second day in a row that train commuters have been affected by delays during the morning rush hour. On Tuesday, the North-South Line was hit by delays of up to 20 minutes due to a train fault, although SMRT did not announce any delays on its social media channels.