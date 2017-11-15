MRT collision at Joo Koon station: A timeline of events

SINGAPORE: An SMRT train collided with a stationary train at Joo Koon MRT station on Wednesday (Nov 15) during the morning rush hour. A total of 25 people - 23 passengers and two SMRT staff - have been taken to hospital.

The incident led to a delay along the East-West Line - one of two faults which hit Singapore's train system on Wednesday morning.

Here's a timeline of events:

8.18am: A train heading in the direction of Tuas Link station stalled at Joo Koon station.

8.19am: A second train stopped behind the first faulty train. A minute later, the second train "moved forward unexpectedly" and collided with the first train.

8.25am: SMRT advised commuters via Twitter that there will be a 20-minute delay along the East-West Line between Jurong East and Joo Koon stations due to a train fault at Joo Koon station.

8.26am: Facebook user Mei Anne said she was on a train that collided with the stationary one, and was hurt in the incident.

8.33am: SCDF said it was alerted to an incident near Joo Koon MRT station.

8.37am: SMRT revised its announcement, informing commuters travelling between Jurong East and Tuas Link stations that their commute will be extended by 30 minutes.

9.26am: The train operator said the 30-minute delay affected commuters travelling between Queenstown and Tuas Link stations.

9.58am: Passengers travelling between Jurong East and Tuas Link stations can expect a 15-minute delay, said SMRT.

10.31am: In another update on Twitter, SMRT asked those travelling between Boon Lay and Tuas Link stations to expect an extra 10 minutes during their commute.

10.42am: SCDF issued a statement on Facebook, saying 23 passengers have been taken to hospital - most of them with minor injuries.

11.05am: The platform for trains travelling towards Tuas Link was partially cordoned off.

11.12am: SMRT and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) issued a joint statement confirming the incident, saying they are investigating. They added that 23 passengers and two SMRT staff sustained "light to moderate" injuries and were taken to Ng Teng Fong Hospital, as well as National University Hospital.



Noon: The trains were still on the platform. Train services were slow as the platform for trains travelling towards Tuas Link was cordoned off.

12.29pm: More than 15 SMRT staff wearing bright orange vests were seen on the platform near the affected trains.

2pm: SMRT issued an update on Facebook that train service will be suspended for two hours between Joo Koon and Tuas Link stations in both directions. This is to "facilitate the recovery" of the two trains that were involved in the collision, said SMRT.





