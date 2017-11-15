MRT collision at Joo Koon station: A timeline of events

SINGAPORE: An SMRT train collided with a stationary train at Joo Koon MRT station on Wednesday (Nov 15) during the morning rush hour. A total of 25 people - 23 passengers and two SMRT staff - have been taken to hospital.

The incident led to a delay along the East-West Line - one of two faults which hit Singapore's train system on Wednesday morning.

Here's a timeline of events:

8.18am: A train heading in the direction of Tuas Link station stalled at Joo Koon station.

8.19am: A second train stopped behind the first faulty train. A minute later, the second train "moved forward unexpectedly" and collided with the first train.

8.25am: SMRT advised commuters via Twitter that there will be a 20-minute delay along the East-West Line between Jurong East and Joo Koon stations due to a train fault at Joo Koon station.

[EWL]: Pls add 20mins train travel time btwn #JurongEast and #JooKoon due to a train fault at #JooKoon. Train svc is available. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) November 15, 2017

8.26am: Facebook user Mei Anne said she was on a train that collided with the stationary one, and was hurt in the incident.

8.33am: SCDF said it was alerted to an incident near Joo Koon MRT station.

8.37am: SMRT revised its announcement, informing commuters travelling between Jurong East and Tuas Link stations that their commute will be extended by 30 minutes.

9.26am: The train operator said the 30-minute delay affected commuters travelling between Queenstown and Tuas Link stations.

[EWL] UPDATE: Due to a train fault, please add 30mins train travel time between #Queenstown and #TuasLink. Free regular bus services are available between #JurongEast and #TuasLink. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) November 15, 2017

9.58am: Passengers travelling between Jurong East and Tuas Link stations can expect a 15-minute delay, said SMRT.

10.31am: In another update on Twitter, SMRT asked those travelling between Boon Lay and Tuas Link stations to expect an extra 10 minutes during their commute.

[EWL] UPDATE: Please add 10 mins train travel time between #BoonLay and #TuasLink. Free regular bus services are still available between #JurongEast and #TuasLink. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) November 15, 2017

10.42am: SCDF issued a statement on Facebook, saying 23 passengers have been taken to hospital - most of them with minor injuries.

11.05am: The platform for trains travelling towards Tuas Link was partially cordoned off.

11.12am: SMRT and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) issued a joint statement confirming the incident, saying they are investigating. They added that 23 passengers and 2 SMRT staff sustained "light to moderate" injuries and were taken to Ng Teng Fong Hospital, as well as National University Hospital.



Noon: The trains were still on the platform. Train services were slow as the platform for trains travelling towards Tuas Link was cordoned off.

12.29pm: More than 15 SMRT staff wearing bright orange vests were seen on the platform near the affected trains.