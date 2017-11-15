MRT collision at Joo Koon station: A timeline of events
SINGAPORE: An SMRT train collided with a stationary train at Joo Koon MRT station on Wednesday (Nov 15) during the morning rush hour. A total of 25 people - 23 passengers and two SMRT staff - have been taken to hospital.
The incident led to a delay along the East-West Line - one of two faults which hit Singapore's train system on Wednesday morning.
Here's a timeline of events:
8.18am: A train heading in the direction of Tuas Link station stalled at Joo Koon station.
8.19am: A second train stopped behind the first faulty train. A minute later, the second train "moved forward unexpectedly" and collided with the first train.
8.25am: SMRT advised commuters via Twitter that there will be a 20-minute delay along the East-West Line between Jurong East and Joo Koon stations due to a train fault at Joo Koon station.
8.26am: Facebook user Mei Anne said she was on a train that collided with the stationary one, and was hurt in the incident.
8.33am: SCDF said it was alerted to an incident near Joo Koon MRT station.
8.37am: SMRT revised its announcement, informing commuters travelling between Jurong East and Tuas Link stations that their commute will be extended by 30 minutes.
9.26am: The train operator said the 30-minute delay affected commuters travelling between Queenstown and Tuas Link stations.
9.58am: Passengers travelling between Jurong East and Tuas Link stations can expect a 15-minute delay, said SMRT.
10.31am: In another update on Twitter, SMRT asked those travelling between Boon Lay and Tuas Link stations to expect an extra 10 minutes during their commute.
10.42am: SCDF issued a statement on Facebook, saying 23 passengers have been taken to hospital - most of them with minor injuries.
11.05am: The platform for trains travelling towards Tuas Link was partially cordoned off.
11.12am: SMRT and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) issued a joint statement confirming the incident, saying they are investigating. They added that 23 passengers and 2 SMRT staff sustained "light to moderate" injuries and were taken to Ng Teng Fong Hospital, as well as National University Hospital.
Noon: The trains were still on the platform. Train services were slow as the platform for trains travelling towards Tuas Link was cordoned off.
12.29pm: More than 15 SMRT staff wearing bright orange vests were seen on the platform near the affected trains.