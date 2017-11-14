Delays on North-South Line due to train fault at Toa Payoh
SINGAPORE: Commuters on the North-South Line on Tuesday morning (Nov 14) were affected by delays during rush hour, with stations announcing a train fault near Toa Payoh.
Facebook user WB LM posted that he boarded the train at Sembawang before 6.40am and the train was moving normally, but it stopped for about three to five minutes at each station. He reached Khatib at 6.53am, he said. The estimated travel time between the two stations, according to the TransitLink website, is usually six minutes.
There was an estimated 15 minutes' delay in travel time from Yishun to City Hall, he added.
WB LM also said his train cabin was leaking water at two spots.
The delay persisted for more than an hour, with multiple commuters taking to social media to post about announcements estimating delays of between 10 and 20 minutes along the line.
As of 8.50am, SMRT had not posted any updates about the train fault on its social media channels.
Channel NewsAsia has reached out to SMRT for comment.
