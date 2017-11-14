Delays on North-South Line due to train fault at Toa Payoh

SINGAPORE: Commuters on the North-South Line on Tuesday morning (Nov 14) were affected by delays during rush hour, with stations announcing a train fault near Toa Payoh.

Facebook user WB LM posted that he boarded the train at Sembawang before 6.40am and the train was moving normally, but it stopped for about three to five minutes at each station. He reached Khatib at 6.53am, he said. The estimated travel time between the two stations, according to the TransitLink website, is usually six minutes.

There was an estimated 15 minutes' delay in travel time from Yishun to City Hall, he added.

WB LM also said his train cabin was leaking water at two spots.

The delay persisted for more than an hour, with multiple commuters taking to social media to post about announcements estimating delays of between 10 and 20 minutes along the line.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As of 8.50am, SMRT had not posted any updates about the train fault on its social media channels.

@SMRT_Singapore Expect 15minsor more delay on NSL due to train fault at Toa Payoh. — Asher Bernard Kwok (@abksg) November 13, 2017

PSA: Latest announcement that additional 10 mins traveling time from Yishun to City Halls due to #trainfault at Toa Payoh. @SMRT_Singapore has yet to tweet about this. — joo kuang (@jookuang) November 13, 2017

delay along NSL towards Marina South Pier due to train fault at Toa Payoh. do expect more than "10mins" additional travelling time. #smrt #nsl #toapayoh #trainfault #delay — xlcliangx (@xlcliangx) November 13, 2017

Train fault on NSL near Toa Payoh. Estimated delay aft Yishun towards Marina South Pier: 15-20 mins — GryffinPegaKok (@PegaKok) November 13, 2017

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to SMRT for comment.

This story came from a reader tip-off. If you would like to send in photos or videos of something newsworthy, WhatsApp our Mediacorp news hotline at +65 8218 8281 or message us on Facebook.