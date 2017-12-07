MRT service between Boon Lay and Gul Circle stations resumes after train fault
SINGAPORE: Train service between Boon Lay and Gul Circle stations on the East-West Line resumed after a train fault on Thursday (Dec 7) morning, according to SMRT.
At 5.22am SMRT said that there would be no service between Boon Lay and Gul Circle following a train fault.
Later in a tweet posted at 6.05am, the rail operator said services had resumed between the stations and that free regular bus and bridging bus services were still available to commuters.
At 6.24am, SMRT posted another tweet saying that free bus services have ended with the track fault cleared.