MRT service between Boon Lay and Gul Circle stations resumes after train fault

SINGAPORE: Train service between Boon Lay and Gul Circle stations on the East-West Line resumed after a train fault on Thursday (Dec 7) morning, according to SMRT.

[EWL]: Due to a train fault, there is no train svc btwn #BoonLay and #GulCircle. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) December 6, 2017

At 5.22am SMRT said that there would be no service between Boon Lay and Gul Circle following a train fault.

[EWL] CLEARED: Train svcs btwn #BoonLay and #GulCircle resumed. Free regular bus & free bridging bus svcs are still available between #BoonLay & #GulCircle. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) December 6, 2017

Later in a tweet posted at 6.05am, the rail operator said services had resumed between the stations and that free regular bus and bridging bus services were still available to commuters.

At 6.24am, SMRT posted another tweet saying that free bus services have ended with the track fault cleared.