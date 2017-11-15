MRT train collides with stationary train at Joo Koon station; 23 passengers hurt

SINGAPORE: At least 23 passengers were hurt after an SMRT train collided with a stationary train at Joo Koon MRT station on Wednesday morning (Nov 15).

An MRT train collided with a stationary train at Joo Koon MRT station. (Photo: Facebook/Mei Anne)

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at 8.33am. A total of 23 people were sent to hospital, most with minor injuries, SCDF said.

SCDF alerted to incident near Joo Koon MRT at 8:33 am. SCDF attending to injured passengers. 23 sent to hospitals. Most have minor injuries. — TheLifeSavingForce (@SCDF) November 15, 2017

Facebook user Mei Anne wrote that she was a passenger on one of the trains, and hurt her back as a result of the collision.

A platform at Joo Koon MRT station has been cordoned off following the incident, according to videos sent to Channel NewsAsia.

The incident happened on the same morning that both the East-West Line and Circle Line were affected by delays during the morning rush hour.

In a tweet at 8.25am, SMRT said that a "train fault" happened at Joo Koon station.

[EWL]: Pls add 20mins train travel time btwn #JurongEast and #JooKoon due to a train fault at #JooKoon. Train svc is available. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) November 15, 2017

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to SMRT and the Land Transport Authority on the incident.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.