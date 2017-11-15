MRT train collides with stationary train at Joo Koon station; 23 hurt

SINGAPORE: At least 23 passengers were hurt after an SMRT train collided with a stationary train at Joo Koon MRT station on Wednesday morning (Nov 15).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at 8.33am. A total of 23 people were sent to hospital, most with minor injuries, SCDF said.

SCDF alerted to incident near Joo Koon MRT at 8:33 am. SCDF attending to injured passengers. 23 sent to hospitals. Most have minor injuries. — TheLifeSavingForce (@SCDF) November 15, 2017

Facebook user Mei Anne wrote that she was a passenger on one of the trains, and hurt her back as a result of the collision.

The incident happened on the same morning that both the East-West Line and Circle Line were affected by delays during the morning rush hour.

In a tweet at 8.25am, SMRT said that a "train fault" happened at Joo Koon station.

[EWL]: Pls add 20mins train travel time btwn #JurongEast and #JooKoon due to a train fault at #JooKoon. Train svc is available. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) November 15, 2017

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to SMRT and the Land Transport Authority on the incident.

