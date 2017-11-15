MRT train collides with stationary train at Joo Koon station; 23 hurt
SINGAPORE: At least 23 passengers were hurt after an SMRT train collided with a stationary train at Joo Koon MRT station on Wednesday morning (Nov 15).
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at 8.33am. A total of 23 people were sent to hospital, most with minor injuries, SCDF said.
Facebook user Mei Anne wrote that she was a passenger on one of the trains, and hurt her back as a result of the collision.
The incident happened on the same morning that both the East-West Line and Circle Line were affected by delays during the morning rush hour.
In a tweet at 8.25am, SMRT said that a "train fault" happened at Joo Koon station.
Channel NewsAsia has reached out to SMRT and the Land Transport Authority on the incident.
This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.