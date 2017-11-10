Train service resumes from Yishun to Ang Mo Kio stations

SINGAPORE: Train service from Yishun to Ang Mo Kio MRT stations has resumed following a train fault on Friday (Nov 10) morning.

Earlier in a tweet at 6.03am, SMRT said this was due to a train fault and advised commuters to add an additional 20 minutes to their travel time from Yishun to Ang Mo Kio MRT stations.

It added that free regular bus services are still available from Yishun to Ang Mo Kio MRT stations. SMRT staff will also be present to assist commuters.

SMRT said in a tweet at 6.32am that the free bus services had ended.