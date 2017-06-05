MRT train service on Tuas West extension to start from Jun 18

SINGAPORE: Train service will begin at four new MRT stations on the Tuas West extension of the East-West Line on Sunday, Jun 18, SMRT said.



The new stations are Tuas Link, Tuas West Road, Tuas Crescent and Gul Circle.

In a media release on Monday (Jun 5), the train operator said that service on the Tuas West extension would operate at an interval of four to five minutes during peak hours and at eight to 10 minute intervals during non-peak hours.

Every alternate train would proceed to Tuas after Joo Koon station, SMRT said.



There is no change to the service timings for the rest of the stations along the East-West Line.



Advertisement

Advertisement

SMRT said that together with the Land Transport Authority, it would monitor demand and ridership along the Tuas West extension and increase train service frequency accordingly.

(Table: SMRT)

More travel information is available on SMRT's website and Connect app.