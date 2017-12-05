LTA, PUB to set up committee on tunnel flood prevention

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) and national water agency PUB have formed a committee to regularly look into flood prevention for tunnels, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said on Tuesday (Dec 5).

The committee will also study some long-term measures beyond the current generation and put them in place, he said.

“The PUB-LTA Standing Committee will institutionalise our lessons and hard-earned experiences, lest they disappear with us at the crematorium,” he said.

The committee, set up on the suggestion of former PUB chairman Tan Gee Paw, will ensure future generations do not lose sight of the hazard of floods, Mr Khaw added.

The flooding of the Bishan-Braddell MRT tunnel on Oct 7 was a “failure of organisational management”, not one of engineering, he said.

“The Oct 7 incident throws up other issues: HR policy, staff rotation, staff supervision, staff engagement and staff motivation,” he said in a speech at the 5th Joint Forum on Infrastructure Maintenance at the Environment Building on Scotts Road.

SMRT must emerge stronger from the incident, he said, adding that he has confidence in SMRT, its chairman Seah Moon Ming and his team.

While the engineering design is straightforward, regular maintenance, periodic audits, checks and tests make the difference of whether the anti-flooding mechanism will work as designed, he said.

“The Oct 7 flooding incident will be remembered for a long time. It’d better be,” he said.