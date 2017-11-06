MRT tunnel flooding: Khaw says no evidence of shortcomings in regulatory oversight by LTA, MOT

LTA had highlighted the importance of regular and diligent maintenance of tunnel pump systems to SMRT, but remedial actions instructed were not taken in time, said Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan in a written parliamentary response.

SINGAPORE: There is no evidence of shortcomings or lapses in regulatory oversight by staff in the Transport Ministry or Land Transport Authority (LTA), said Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan on Monday (Nov 6), following the train disruption caused by a flooding incident.

In a written response to Non-Constituency MP Leon Perera, Mr Khaw said the responsibility for maintaining rail lines, including the flood prevention systems, lies with the operators. He said as the regulator, LTA sets the Operating and Maintenance Performance Standards, and carries out regular audits of the operators’ maintenance regime and on-site inspections to ensure these standards are complied with.

Mr Perera had asked if, following the incident, senior staff in the Transport Ministry or LTA tasked with oversight of the MRT operator would be affected in terms of compensation.

The poor state of water pump system at Bishan MRT station had led to flooding along a stretch of the North-South Line tunnel on Oct 7, disrupting train services for 20 hours. Train operator SMRT had revealed last week that the maintenance team in charge of the system had signed off on works that were not done. It had earlier said on Oct 16 that the leader of a team in charge of anti-flooding maintenance was removed, and the bonuses of the team’s members will be affected.

Mr Khaw explained that LTA takes a risk-based approach and prioritises resources in areas which are assessed to be most complex, have the highest risk of failure and which could potentially have the biggest impact on the rail network. “The anti-flooding systems are considered less of a high risk area compared to the other core railway systems as the constructs are relatively simple, easy to maintain and have ample provisions,” he said.

Nonetheless, Mr Khaw said that on Sep 29, LTA had, in accordance with its regulatory role, expressly highlighted to SMRT the importance of regular and diligent maintenance of tunnel pump systems, and to surface a list of pumps requiring replacement to LTA.

“Unfortunately, the remedial actions instructed by LTA were not taken in time,” he said. “The flooding incident occurred before the replacement programme could be completed.”