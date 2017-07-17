MRT upskirt video suspect a Xinmin Primary teacher, school confirms

SINGAPORE: Xinmin Primary School has confirmed that one of its teachers was the man caught on camera taking what appeared to be an upskirt video of a commuter in an MRT train.



In an email to Channel NewsAsia on Monday (Jul 17), vice-principal Clement Lee said the man is a "beginning teacher" who was posted to the school on Jun 13, 2016.

In a Facebook video posted on Saturday, the teacher in question - dressed in black shorts and a bright pink T-shirt - could be seen fiddling with his phone before placing it on top of his duffel bag which he then lowered to the height of his knee.

This happened in a train along the Circle Line. As the train left MacPherson station for Paya Lebar, a woman in a skirt walked over to stand behind him and he is seen drawing the bag - with the phone on it - closer to her legs.

The police confirmed that a report was lodged and that investigations are ongoing.

"The safety of our students is of top priority," said Xinmin Primary's vice-principal. "The case is under police investigation and the teacher is currently on leave."