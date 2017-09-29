Mufti highlights 'false messages' in IS video with Singapore fighter

SINGAPORE: Mufti of Singapore Dr Mohamed Fatris Bakaram called on the Muslim community here to be wary of messages which misquoted verses from the Quran as well as prophetic sayings and traditions to try and justify acts of violence.



He also pointed out several "false messages" in the recent video produced by the Islamic State (IS) group featuring a Singaporean fighter Megat Shahdan during his sermon on Friday (Sep 29), according to the press release by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS).

The Office of Mufti pointed out in the release that Shahdan and IS "irresponsibly distort" hadith (prophetic traditions and sayings) and excerpts from the Quran to justify the group's dangerous agenda of violence and atrocities throughout the video.



For instance, Shahdan refers to the hadith "practising religion is like grasping on coals", which seeks to remind Muslims to persevere and remain resilient in upholding their faith.



"Instead of this meaning however, he spuriously implies that as we approach the end of times, violence is justified as Muslims are surrounded by 'evil', are in a 'constant state of oppression', and face constraints in the practice of their religion," the Office of the Mufti said.

"It is obvious that Shahdan is parroting IS’ propaganda to mislead Muslims on the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad," it added.

To reinforce this misguided ideology, Shahdan also tried to misrepresent a claim - that Muslims would be guaranteed one of two great outcomes, victory or martyrdom - as having roots from the Quran, when this is not true, the Mufti's office said.

"His sole intention was to encourage and justify violence against non-Muslims, even when Muslims live in peace and harmony with them," it said.

SHAHDAN'S MESSAGE 'BLASPHEMOUS'

The Office of the Mufti added that Shahdan's message goes strongly against the Quranic principle of reciprocating peace and harmony.



Shahdan further espoused violence by invoking uncontextualised examples of all the prophets "which is completely erroneous", it said, pointing out that the main mission of Prophet Muhammad was to spread compassion and mercy.

"What Shahdan has done is therefore blasphemous and un-Islamic, as it taints and distorts the intentions of our prophets to suit IS’ violent narratives," it said.

Shahdan also attempted to popularise the "insidious" Islamic State doctrine of hijrah, or migration, to encourage Muslims to migrate to “Islamic” lands or territories.

However, MUIS highlighted that credible Muslim scholars worldwide have always maintained that Muslims should continue to be contributing citizens and co-exist harmoniously with other communities in diverse, multi-religious societies.

MUIS had said on Wednesday that the Islamic State recruitment video which featured Shahdan is "full of distortions and falsehood".