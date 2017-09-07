MUIS strengthening efforts to counter extremist propaganda of groups like Islamic State

SINGAPORE: The recent arrest of company managing director for terror-related activities is a reminder to Singapore's Muslim community to remain vigilant and exercise caution when faced with extremist propaganda, said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) on Thursday (Sep 7).

Singaporean Imran Kassim, 34, was in July issued a Detention Order under the Internal Security Act for intending to undertake armed violence overseas, and the arrest was made public on Thursday by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

It also announced that another Singaporean, 23-year-old Shakirah Begam Abdul Wahab was issued a Restriction Order for initiating and maintaining contact with foreign terrorist fighters.

Responding to the arrests, MUIS said it is strengthening efforts to develop the capabilities of its asatizahs or religious teachers in countering the reach of militant groups such as Islamic State (IS) which are propagating extremist ideas online.

"These extremist ideas may always not manifest themselves clearly, but may, for example, be a pattern of hard line views not consistent with our local context, or misrepresent and exploit political events abroad, painting them in religious terms," said MUIS director of religious policy and development Nazirudin Mohd Nasir in a statement.

In the case of Imran, who was influenced by extremist propaganda, MUIS noted that he has also tried to “galvanise support” for IS but his friends failed to be swayed.

“They recognised the seriousness of the situation and the potential danger posed, and alerted the authorities,” said MUIS. "If we come across family members or friends who appear to be exhibiting or promoting such ideas to us, or are in doubt about what is being taught, we should seek clarification from credible sources."

USE OF SOCIAL MEDIA BY EXTREMISTS

In its statement, MUIS also cautioned about the "very sophisticated tactics" in which militant groups use to reach out to people on social media.

"They are quick to spot individuals who may be seeking attention and display vulnerabilities, and seek to establish personal links which they may then exploit," said Dr Nazirudin.

In the case of Shakirah, a young administrative assistant, she initiated contact with a foreign fighter on social media and expanded her contacts over time.



MUIS noted that although she was not radicalised, "she nevertheless showed herself to be open to being influenced by their recruiters".

"We need to have a greater awareness of how radical groups attempt to recruit individuals, so that we do not fall into their trap," Dr Nazirudin added, adding that a close support network can help build resilience against extremist influences.