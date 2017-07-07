MUIS to set up network of religious teachers, youth groups to counter radical ideology: Yaacob Ibrahim

Ramadan showcased best of the community with renewing of family ties and friendships, but challenges brought on by rise of extremist views must be addressed, says Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Yaacob Ibrahim.

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Malay-Muslim community must “have the resolve” to do what is right in ensuring extremist and exclusivist ideologies do not take root in the country, said Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Yaacob Ibrahim.

Speaking at a Hari Raya get-together event on Friday (Jul 7), Dr Yaacob urged the community to protect itself from this threat, particularly to the young, and reiterate that violence can never be the answer to any problem they face.

“More than ever before, as a community, we must have the resolve to do what is right … As studies have shown and as testified by the recent arrests, troubled youth need counselling and guidance,” Dr Yaacob, who is also Minister for Communications and Information, said.

Towards this end, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) will set up a network of asatizah, or Islamic religious teachers, and other youth groups who will be trained in youth counselling and counter-radicalisation efforts, among others, to offer support and guidance to Malay youths, he said.

The aim is to help further enhance their social media presence and reach to counter the threat of extremist ideologies and exclusivist ideologies, he explained.



“These asatizah may include mosque-based religious teachers and private Islamic education providers. They will be on hand to provide a safe place for our young and their families, to discuss issues that they have and to seek religious advice on complex matters.”



According to MUIS, several young asatizah, comprising mosque officers and teachers at private Islamic education providers and Muslim organisations who work with Muslim youths, attended training in counter-radicalisation work earlier this year. It involved a two-day workshop organised by MUIS, National Security Research Centre and the Ministry of Home Affairs’ (MHA) Home Team Academy Behavioural Science Centre on forming counter-radical narratives.



This group of 11 asatizah will also be equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to facilitate their work with Muslim youths, MUIS added.



“This will be done through customised workshops, training programmes and conversation sessions with experts,” it elaborated. “The team will also be introduced to strategies to boost their online presence and create new media content in the area of counter-radicalisation as well as to reinforce the values of the Singapore Muslim identity.”



The pool of asatizah will be expanded further and, beyond training, MUIS said it will be offering financial grants to support youth groups to implement their relevant counter-radicalisation ideas and initiatives.



FAMILIES NEED TO PLAY THEIR PART



Dr Yaacob also reiterated the call he made in his Hari Raya message for families to seek expert help if a family member or friend shows signs of radicalisation as doing nothing may result in innocents being hurt or killed and harm the social harmony in Singapore.

He said the two new cases of radicalisation in the last two weeks of Ramadan had shocked the community.



“In each case, family and friends knew about the subject’s inclinations but did not seek expert help early. I can understand the dilemma faced by family members in such an extremely difficult situation. Telling others may seem like a betrayal of trust,” he said.



On Jun 12, MHA said it detained its first female citizen for radicalism under the Internal Security Act (ISA).

Following that, the ministry said it detained an auxiliary police officer under the ISA for planning to travel to Syria to take part in armed violence. His colleague was put under a restriction order for supporting him.

“NO REASON TO FEAR FUTURE”



The minister noted that MUIS, which is celebrating its golden jubilee in 2018, is also innovating and evolving with the times.



He said it will focus on three key areas next year: Celebrating mosques, madrasahs and individuals which are the pride of the community; promoting progressive religious discourse via an International Conference of Religious Scholars and a roundtable on wakaf development to learn and generate ideas on key socio-religious issues; and looking at new ways to ensure the socio-religious needs of the community are met amid a changing social landscape both locally and globally.



Mendaki will also be strengthened, Dr Yaacob said, and will focus on two areas: Being future ready and school ready to complement its work in helping students to do well in school.



“Mendaki has set up its Future Ready Unit to help our students at the institutes of higher learning and working professionals prepare for the future economy. By establishing youth spaces at our ITEs, Mendaki is well placed to engage our students and complement technical training with relevant skills to be future ready.



“It will also kick start Socialthon, a platform bringing together the creative energies of our young adults with the experience and wisdom of industry experts and professionals to find innovative solutions and testbed ideas to get the community geared up for the future economy. “



Further plans include helping parents with children in preschool, he added.



Dr Yaacob said that with strong educational progress and more successful community members coming forward to contribute, Malays have no reason to fear the future.



“What will stand the test of time is not our material wealth but the character of our people - one that is resilient against adversity, resolved to do the right thing, pursues innovation and continual learning as a way of life, and most importantly, one who is a blessing to everyone around them.”