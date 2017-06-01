Muji recalls fruit juice due to mould: AVA

MUJI's Apple & Grape 100% Fruit Juice product. (Photo: AVA) 
SINGAPORE: Japanese lifestyle chain Muji has voluntarily recalled its Apple & Grape Fruit Juice product after mould was found in some of them, the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) said on Thursday (Jun 1). 

In a media release, AVA said the recall has been completed and urged consumers who have purchased the product not to drink it. 

They can take the item to a Muji outlet, or contact Muji's customer service division at 6346 4123 for a refund. 

