Muji recalls fruit juice due to mould: AVA

SINGAPORE: Japanese lifestyle chain Muji has voluntarily recalled its Apple & Grape Fruit Juice product after mould was found in some of them, the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) said on Thursday (Jun 1).

In a media release, AVA said the recall has been completed and urged consumers who have purchased the product not to drink it.

They can take the item to a Muji outlet, or contact Muji's customer service division at 6346 4123 for a refund.