Multi-taxi collision at Resorts World Sentosa

SINGAPORE: At least four taxis were involved in what appeared to be a collision at one of the car parks at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) on Monday (Dec 4).



The moments after the incident involving the taxis from ComfortDelgro and SMRT was captured on a video which has been circulating online.

Responding to Channel NewsAsia, ComfortDelGro group corporate communications officer Tammy Tan said: "We are in touch with our cabbies and are reaching out to other cabbies who were involved in this incident to assist them as best as we can.

"We are relieved that no passengers were on board any of the taxis when the incident took place."

Channel NewsAsia has also reached out to SMRT for comment.