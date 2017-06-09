Multiracial Singapore will be psychologically prepared for a terrorist attack: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: While it is assumed that a terrorist attack will take place in Singapore at some point, the country is psychologically prepared for it, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in an interview with Australia’s ABC Radio National broadcast on Saturday (Jun 10).

Mr Lee said that following the Manchester suicide bombing attack, “you can never say that it will not happen. For us, we assume it is a matter of when and not whether”. This is especially so for a potential lone wolf attack, as it is very difficult to preempt and prevent, he added.

The prime minister also noted that there are activists who have gone to the Middle East – from Malaysia, Indonesia and a few from Singapore. There are also those who have gone to the southern Philippines and linked up with separatist groups there, such as the Maute group in Marawi and the Abu Sayyaf group.

“It is a clear and present danger,” he pointed out.

That said, the country is doing its best to prepare itself and, should the attack happen, Singapore is “psychologically prepared and our multiracial society will not be under catastrophic stress”, the prime minister said.

“Because the risk is not just the casualties from the physical attack but the psychological damage you do to the trust and confidence between people of different races and religions in Singapore, particularly between the Muslims and non-Muslims.”

MAINTAINING GOOD RELATIONSHIPS

On the topic of international relations, Mr Lee pointed out during the interview that Singapore has to keep its relationships with other countries up to date and, at the same time, “maintaining a certain rationality, consistency and predictability in our positions”.

The prime minister added that Singapore’s interests do not change so suddenly, and its “enduring interests are security, stability, cooperation, integration in the region, and peace and prosperity, mutually in the Asia Pacific”.

Mr Lee also gave his take on the challenging task of balancing ties between the US and China, saying that any shift is not because of the outcome of the US elections last year.

“China has been developing, growing in economic strength and its influence in the region. That will continue. We are happy to see China prospering, we are happy to see China playing a constructive and positive role in the region,” he said.

“We hope that this will be within an international framework where all countries can prosper, big and small, in a rules-based international order.”

He did note that it is “quite hard to do” because when a major shift in the strategic balance like this takes place, “it is easy to have anxieties, nervousness and pushbacks”.

“I think that is something which China has to be conscious of and is conscious of.”

CHINA’S BELT AND ROAD A POSITIVE

As for China’s Belt and Road economic policy, Mr Lee said many countries, including Singapore, sees it as a “positive”.

“China’s influence is growing, it is natural that they want to integrate more, do more business with countries around them, and the Belt and Road is a constructive way in which they can do so,” he said.

There are many opportunities for the countries from Chinese investments and trade, and from the projects to be done and the financing to make it happen, the prime minister said, which is why Singapore supports the policy and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

Yet, at the same time, many countries in the region have deep ties with other major economies – with the US, European Union and Japan, for example – and they would like for these ties to continue, Mr Lee said.

He added that India, too, is growing though its economy is not as vibrant or as big as China. But the country has “tremendous potential” because its population is younger.

“With (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi, he is quite determined to make India even more prosperous than it is now. I think that that would mean that he would want to increase its influence in the region, which I think is for the good.”

Mr Lee also welcomed inclusive groupings, such as the East Asia Summit (EAS) which Australia belongs to. The EAS is not just Southeast Asia, China, Japan and Korea, but also brings in India, Australia and New Zealand, he said.

“We think that that more inclusive grouping is the right way to do things. Because the chance of you becoming a bloc by yourself is less,” the prime minister said.

“No country can be an island unto itself or world unto itself. Not even the biggest country.”