Murat Ozyeğin appointed Singapore's Honorary Consul-General in Istanbul
The Honorary Consul-General will support the work of the Singapore Embassy in Ankara.
- Posted 02 Jan 2017 15:42
- Updated 02 Jan 2017 16:26
SINGAPORE: Singapore has appointed 40-year-old Murat Özyeğin as its Honorary Consul-General in Istanbul, Turkey.
The role will have jurisdiction over Istanbul and Izmir, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a media statement on Monday (Jan 2).
It will also support the work of the Singapore Embassy in Ankara, headed by Ambassador A Selverajah.
According to MFA, Mr Özyeğin is the Head of Strategic Planning and Business Development of Fiba Group, a company which controls the investment portfolio of brand names in both financial and non-financial sectors.
He is an executive board member of FINA and FIBA Holding, and Chairman of all of Fiba Group's non-banking businesses.
He is also a Board Member of the Turkish Industrialists and Businessmen Association, Hüsnü M. Özyeğin Foundation, Endeavor Turkey and World Wildlife Fund Turkey, and Chairman of the Turkish-Dutch Business Association.
MFA said: "This appointment will further enhance Singapore’s bilateral ties with Turkey which have been strengthened in recent years by the signing of the Joint Declaration on a Strategic Partnership in October 2014 and the Turkey-Singapore Free Trade Agreement in November 2015."
As Honorary Consul-General, Mr Özyeğin will perform representational duties and notarial functions, as well as extend consular assistance to Singaporeans.
The address of the Singapore Consulate-General in Istanbul is as follows:
Address: Büyükdere Cad. No: 173 1.Levent Plaza A Blok K:10
34330 1.Levent, Istanbul, Turkey
Office hours: Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm
Telephone: +90 212 339 18 52
Fax: +90 212 339 18 56
Email: info.singaporeconsul@fibaholding.com.tr
- CNA/dl