Murat Ozyeğin appointed Singapore's Honorary Consul-General in Istanbul

SINGAPORE: Singapore has appointed 40-year-old Murat Özyeğin as its Honorary Consul-General in Istanbul, Turkey.



The role will have jurisdiction over Istanbul and Izmir, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a media statement on Monday (Jan 2).



It will also support the work of the Singapore Embassy in Ankara, headed by Ambassador A Selverajah.



According to MFA, Mr Özyeğin is the Head of Strategic Planning and Business Development of Fiba Group, a company which controls the investment portfolio of brand names in both financial and non-financial sectors.



He is an executive board member of FINA and FIBA Holding, and Chairman of all of Fiba Group's non-banking businesses.



He is also a Board Member of the Turkish Industrialists and Businessmen Association, Hüsnü M. Özyeğin Foundation, Endeavor Turkey and World Wildlife Fund Turkey, and Chairman of the Turkish-Dutch Business Association.



MFA said: "This appointment will further enhance Singapore’s bilateral ties with Turkey which have been strengthened in recent years by the signing of the Joint Declaration on a Strategic Partnership in October 2014 and the Turkey-Singapore Free Trade Agreement in November 2015."



As Honorary Consul-General, Mr Özyeğin will perform representational duties and notarial functions, as well as extend consular assistance to Singaporeans.



The address of the Singapore Consulate-General in Istanbul is as follows: