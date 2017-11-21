Myanmar duo convicted of trying to kidnap lover of mastermind's wife

SINGAPORE: If Mr Aye Maung Maung Thet, 29, had not put up such a fierce struggle when he was attacked at a multi-storey car park in Pasir Ris two years ago, he would have found himself forcefully taken to a chalet at Changi, kidnapped and possibly even murdered.

Two Myanmar men were convicted on Tuesday (Nov 21) of attempting to kidnap Mr Aye on Jun 21, 2015, “with intent to secretly and wrongfully confine (him)”.

Zaw Min Hlaing, 40, and Phyo Min Naing, 34, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to seven and three charges, respectively, in connection with the botched kidnap.

They had initially faced charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

The men were acting on the instructions of Myanmar businessman Aung Aung, 33, who wanted Mr Aye killed for having an affair with his wife, the court heard on Tuesday.

Aung, also known as Win Kyaw Kyaw Aung, had asked Zaw to trail his wife in early 2015. He wanted to keep tabs on her whereabouts, as well as those of Mr Aye.

In May that year, Aung told Zaw to pick up Phyo and another man, Yae Wynnt Oaung, from the airport.

Aung had flown them in to “monitor his wife’s movements”. The duo staked out the woman’s house for three or four days. Aung also rented an apartment near his wife’s to “facilitate the monitoring", the court heard.

On Jun 19, over dinner, Aung told the men he wanted them to kidnap Mr Aye and take him to a chalet at Aloha Changi.

The men then rented cars and purchased an assortment of items – including four suitcases, baseball and cricket bats, a pasta slicer, aprons and safety goggles – to prepare to carry out Aung’s plan.

The police later seized, among other items, a brand new knife set, a chainsaw, a meat mixer, ropes, trash bags, and a 25-litre cooler at the Changi chalet.

On Jun 21, Zaw and Phyo lay in wait for Mr Aye at a multi-storey car park at Block 747A Pasir Ris Street 71. When Mr Aye arrived, the pair grabbed him and attempted to force him into a waiting van.

Mr Aye put up a fierce struggle and shouted for help, attracting the attention of passers-by. Zaw and Phyo then abandoned their plan and fled the scene.

When Aung realised his plan had failed, he took the first flight out to Yangon, Myanmar. He is still at large.

The next day, the police arrested Phyo at Balestier Road, while Yae and Zaw were picked up at a chalet at Aloha Changi hours later.

Mr Aye's whereabouts are unknown.

For attempting to kidnap Mr Aye with the intent to confine him, Zaw and Phyo face up to 10 years’ jail and caning.

They also pleaded guilty to other charges, including the possession of stun guns and pepper spray. Zaw also faces multiple charges for allowing Yae to drive his rented car without a license or insurance.

Zaw and Phyo will be sentenced on Thursday.

Yae was sentenced to six weeks’ jail and disqualified from driving for one year in December 2015.