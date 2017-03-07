MyInfo platform to be extended to four banks in Q2: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE: The next time you open a new bank account, you will no longer need to go through the process of filling up an application form with your personal particulars as the Government looks to extend MyInfo to the banking sector in the second quarter of this year.

By then, all it takes will be a simple SingPass log-in.

The three local banks - OCBC, UOB and DBS – and Standard Chartered Bank will be the first to give this pilot programme a shot, announced Second Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong in Parliament on Tuesday (Mar 7) in the Ministry of Finance's Committee of Supply session.

MyInfo, officially unveiled last May, seeks to make e-Government transactions more hassle-free by allowing fields on online forms to be automatically filled with basic data such as one’s name, NRIC number and address.



Later this year, all SingPass users will be able to make use of this service to automatically pre-fill their basic details as soon as a Government e-service form loads, said Mr Wong. This reduces the time citizens spend on filling up online forms or providing supporting documents like one’s CPF statement repeatedly for verification, he added.



By 2018, Singapore residents can look forward to using this auto-fill function for more than 150 government digital services, Mr Wong added. At the moment, MyInfo can only be used to autofill online government forms for e-services such as applications for Housing Board flats, the Baby Bonus scheme, pet licenses or foreign domestic workers.



Speaking during the Committee of Supply debate for the Ministry of Finance’s budget, Mr Wong said this move aims to make Government digital services more pervasive and user-friendly.



The Government will also continue to make e-payment more convenient, seamless, and user-friendly by exploring a one-stop platform for citizens to make payments to the Government through their mobile phones.



This can potentially consolidate bills from different public agencies, saving people the trouble of having to go through multiple channels, Mr Wong said.



IMPROVED GOVERNMENT DIGITAL SERVICES FOR BUSINESSES

Businesses can also expect improved convenience when they apply for grants and government licences.

Apart from the Business Grants Portal that was announced during the last Budget, businesses can expect four more grants, including the Building and Construction Authority’s (BCA) Mechanisation Credits and NPark’s Landscape Productivity, by the end of this year.

The Government will continue to review and streamline the grant application processes, Mr Wong said.



In addition, more than 100 licences will be available on LicenceOne by FY2017. Currently, there are over 80 licences from 16 agencies available on the one-stop business licensing portal.



Steps have also been taken to improve the e-payment landscape, such as the Vendors@Gov mobile app that was launched by the Accountant-General Department (AGD) last June.



In addition to submitting electronic invoices to Government agencies, businesses can receive alerts on the status of their invoices and accounts and keep track of their projected cashflows via the app, saving precious time. Within three months of the launch, the Government saw a 21 per cent drop in the number of payment-related enquiries, Mr Wong revealed.



SUPPORTING SMES THROUGH GOVERNMENT PROCUREMENT



Several Members of Parliament (MPs) also raised questions about how the Government can do more to support local companies, especially small-and-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs0 through procurement.



In response, Mr Wong said more than 80 per cent of government contracts, comprising about half of total government contract value, are awarded to SMEs each year. “This is a respectable result even when compared to the US and UK,” he said.



“By number of contracts, more than 40 per cent were won by companies with revenue of less than S$10 million. Of these contracts, almost half were won by micro-enterprises with revenue of less than S$1 million,” Mr Wong added.



But the Government will continue to do more through government procurement through the use of crowdsourcing methods to look for solutions and continue to ensure that tenders are appropriately sized to give SMEs a chance.



On the latter, Mr Wong explained: "Some contracts need to be of a large enough size for the supplier to invest in innovative solutions or technology to improve productivity. However, government agencies are equally interested in ensuring that their tenders are not too large that only a small number of suppliers can tender for the project."



For some larger projects, the Government may call separate tenders for different parts of the project so as to give smaller companies an opportunity to participate, Mr Wong added.



One such example is how the construction of a single MRT line is often carried out in parts and separate tenders may be called for individual MRT stations, or MRT stations with connecting tunnels, depending on the complexity of the railway lines.

The Government will also help SMEs without track record to participate in government procurement. One such example is the SPRING’s enhanced Partnerships for Capability Transformation through government lead demand, or Gov-PACT, as mentioned by Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry) S Iswaran on Friday (Mar 3).



Smaller players looking to take part in Government contracts can also leverage on platforms such as GeBIZ Mall, which aims to make it easier for suppliers who want to sell to government agencies, Mr Wong said.