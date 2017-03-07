MyInfo platform to be extended to four banks in Q2: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE: The next time you open a new bank account, you will no longer need to go through the process of filling up an application form with your personal particulars as the Government looks to extend MyInfo to the banking sector in the second quarter of this year.

By then, all it takes will be a simple SingPass log-in.

The three local banks - OCBC, UOB and DBS – and Standard Chartered Bank will be the first to give this pilot programme a shot, announced Second Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong in Parliament on Tuesday (Mar 7) in the Ministry of Finance's Committee of Supply session.

MyInfo, officially unveiled last May, seeks to make e-Government transactions more hassle-free by allowing fields on online forms to be automatically filled with basic data such as one’s name, NRIC number and address.



Later this year, all SingPass users will be able to make use of this service to automatically pre-fill their basic details as soon as a Government e-service form loads, said Mr Wong. This reduces the time citizens spend on filling up online forms or providing supporting documents like one’s CPF statement repeatedly for verification, he added.



By 2018, Singapore residents can look forward to using this auto-fill function for more than 150 government digital services, Mr Wong added. At the moment, MyInfo can only be used to autofill online government forms for e-services such as applications for Housing Board flats, the Baby Bonus scheme, pet licenses or foreign domestic workers.



Speaking during the Committee of Supply debate for the Ministry of Finance’s budget, Mr Wong said this move aims to make Government digital services more pervasive and user-friendly.



The Government will also continue to make e-payment more convenient, seamless, and user-friendly by exploring a one-stop platform for citizens to make payments to the Government through their mobile phones.



This can potentially consolidate bills from different public agencies, saving people the trouble of having to go through multiple channels, Mr Wong said.

