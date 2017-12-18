N-Level results: Pass rates dip but more progressing to Sec 5

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SINGAPORE: This year's Singapore-Cambridge General Certificate of Education (GCE) N-Level results saw the percentage of students receiving their Normal (Academic) and Normal (Technical) certificates go down from the previous year.



About 14,700 students received their 2017 Singapore-Cambridge N-Level examination results on Monday (Dec 18), according to a joint release from the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB).

Of the 9,983 students from the Secondary 4 N(A) course who sat for the examinations, 99.4 per cent were awarded the GCE N(A)-Level certificate (awarded to those who pass at least one N(A) subject) - a dip from last year's 99.6 per cent.



The joint release added that 76.6 per cent of the students from the N(A) course are eligible for promotion to Secondary 5 N(A) next year. Last year, 72.5 per cent were eligible for promotion.



As for students in the Secondary 4 N(T) stream who sat for the exam, 96.6 per cent have been awarded the GCE N(T)-Level certificate (awarded to those who pass at least one N(T) subject) - down from last year's 97.1 per cent.



SPECTRA, SUBJECT-BASED BANDING (SEC) SCHEME SEE FIRST GRADUATES

Advertisement

Advertisement

This year also saw the first graduating batch of students from Spectra Secondary School as well as students under the subject-based banding (secondary) scheme.



Spectra Secondary School is one of two specialised schools for normal (technical) students.

Of its first graduating cohort, 98.5 per cent received the N(T) certificate, and all who had earlier accepted conditional offers through the Institute of Technical Education's (ITE) early admissions exercise have had their offers confirmed.

As part of the assessment for the ITE skills certificate, students have to do a 200-hour Industrial Experiential Programme, where they undertake a work attachment, job shadowing, industry visits or on-campus work assignments, in addition to about 225 hours of formal curriculum time.



In addition, N(T) students under the subject-based banding (secondary) scheme took the N-Level exams for the first time.

Students under the scheme can take some subjects at a higher level. Of this year's graduating batch, about half took one or more subjects in English Language, mother tongue languages, maths and science at the N(A) level, said MOE in a separate release.

Since 2014, the scheme has been trialled in 12 secondary schools and will be extended to all secondary schools offering N(A) or N(T) by 2018.

WHAT'S NEXT

MOE and SEAB said Secondary 4 N(A) students who had sat for the GCE N(A)-Level Examinations in 2017 and obtained an ELMAB3 aggregate of not exceeding 19 points will have the option of applying for the Direct-Entry Scheme to Polytechnic Programme (DPP).

The DPP prepares Secondary 4 N(A) students for progression into selected polytechnic diploma courses via a two-year Higher Nitec programme at the ITE.

Under the DPP, students who successfully complete their Higher Nitec course and attain the minimum qualifying Grade Point Average are guaranteed a place in a polytechnic diploma course mapped to their Higher Nitec course.

About 1,200 DPP places will be offered across all three ITE colleges, and applications for the DPP will open on Dec 18, 2017.

Secondary 4 N(A) students who obtained an ELMAB3 aggregate not exceeding 11 points will also have the option of applying for the Polytechnic Foundation Programme (PFP).

This is a one-year foundation programme at the polytechnics that offers a practice-oriented curriculum taught by polytechnic lecturers to prepare students for entry into the relevant diploma courses. Upon completion of the one-year PFP, students will progress on to their pre-selected diploma course, subject to them passing all modules in the PFP.

The polytechnics will offer about 1,200 PFP places in total, and applications for the PFP will open in January 2018 after the release of the GCE O-Level Examination results. Secondary 4 N(A) students who intend to apply for the PFP should first progress to Secondary 5 on Jan 2, 2018.