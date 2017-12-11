N-level results to be released next Monday

SINGAPORE: The results of the 2017 Singapore-Cambridge N-Level examination results will be released on Monday (Dec 18), the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced.

School candidates can collect their result slips from their schools from 2.00pm on that day, the ministry added in its press release.



Private candidates will be notified of their individual results by post. Those with SingPass accounts can also obtain their results online via the internet Examination Results Release System (iERRS) on the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board’s website from 2.00pm, MOE said.



Students who wish to apply for courses offered by the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) can submit their applications online via the ITE application portal upon collection of their results.



Hard copy application forms will also be available at the Customer Service Centres at each of the three ITE Colleges.



MOE said students eligible for the Direct-Entry-Scheme to Polytechnic Programme (DPP) will receive a copy of Form N from their secondary schools, inviting them to apply for the programme.

