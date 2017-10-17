Nakhon Kitchen in Holland Village suspended for 2 weeks

SINGAPORE: Popular Thai food restaurant Nakhon Kitchen will have to close its Holland Village outlet for two weeks following a suspension notice by the National Environment Agency on Monday (Oct 16).

The outlet at 27A Lorong Liput Holland Village failed to keep its premises "free of rodent infestation" and also failed to register an assistant, according to NEA's website, and it received six demerits points each for the offences. It was also fined S$800.

The period of suspension will run from Oct 16 to Oct 29, the agency said.

Depending on past records, a licensee who accumulates 12 or more demerit points during a 12-month period may have his licence suspended for either two or four weeks, or cancelled.

All food handlers working in the suspended premises would also be required to attend and pass the Basic Food Hygiene Course again, before they can resume work as food handlers, NEA said.

The outlet will also build a barrier at the back of the restaurant near the roadside to "block insects and rodents from coming into the kitchen", the restaurant manager who identified himself only as Mr Law told Channel NewsAsia.

He said rodents had been coming in from the car park area behind the restaurant, and that there are "a lot of rodents behind this stretch of Holland Village" at night.

All the other six Nakhon Kitchen outlets are operational, he added.

