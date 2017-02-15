Name of Syonan Gallery does not express approval of Japanese Occupation: Yaacob Ibrahim

SINGAPORE: The name of the permanent World War II exhibition, Syonan Gallery: War and Its Legacies, does not express approval of the Japanese Occupation, said Minister for Communications and Information Yaacob Ibrahim on Wednesday (Feb 15).

Speaking at the official opening of the gallery at the historic Old Ford Factory at Upper Bukit Timah, where the British formally surrendered to the Japanese 75 years ago, Dr Yaacob said the exhibition remembers what the pioneer generation went through, commemorates the generation of Singaporeans who experienced the Occupation and reaffirms the nation's collective commitment “never to let this happen again”.

“The name ‘Syonan Gallery’ has evoked some strong reactions in our community, and quite understandably,” noted Dr Yaacob. “Some among older Singaporeans who lived through that dark period feel that the name legitimises the occupation. Others among them say that Syonan was a painful fact of history, and we should call it what it was.”

The gallery, which was formerly known as Memories at Old Ford Factory, was renamed after a year-long revamp by the National Archives of Singapore (NAS). To date, it has received more than 400 public donations, with items ranging from personal letters, diaries and photographs to war artefacts and maps.

“The reactions show us how indelible an imprint those three-and-a-half years had left on their lives and on Singapore,” added Dr Yaacob. “Younger Singaporeans did not have the same indelible life experience as their parents and grandparents. But I hope this gallery will give them a sense of what it was like to live through that dark period, and inspire all of us to build and defend our nation.”

Dr Yaacob also said the exhibition, which captures the dark and painful years after Singapore fell, reminds Singaporeans to "ever again take our peace, harmony and sovereignty for granted."

The Minister added that terrorism continues to be a significant threat facing the world today, as he cited incidents in Orlando, Paris, Nice, Sydney and Jakarta that occurred last year.

“Today, threats and challenges to our way of life continue to come in all shapes and sizes, and in increasingly diverse forms,” he said. “The true test of having remembered and learnt the lessons of war is that we live lives of courage and of resilience, every day, today. Far beyond having a strong defence force, we need to all do our part to build community, and to build harmony."

A traditional weapon presentation ceremony was also held for the Singapore Armed Forces recruits from the 2nd Battalion, Singapore Infantry Regiment at the former Ford Factory to “demonstrate the young soldiers’ commitment to defence”, the Ministry of Defence said.

The building was gazetted as a national monument in 2006.