Names of primary and secondary schools merging in 2019 announced

SINGAPORE: The names of seven pairs of primary schools and three pairs of secondary schools that are merging in 2019 were announced by the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Friday (Dec 29).

The merged primary schools will be:

Bendemeer Primary – from merger of Balestier Hill Primary and Bendemeer Primary

Casuarina Primary – from merger of Loyang Primary and Casuarina Primary

Cedar Primary – from merger of MacPherson Primary and Cedar Primary

White Sands Primary – from merger of Coral Primary and White Sands Primary

Damai Primary - from merger of East Coast Primary and Damai Primary

Jing Shan Primary – from merger of Da Qiao Primary and Jing Shan Primary

Junyuan Primary – from merger of East View Primary and Junyuan Primary

The merged secondary schools will be:

East Spring Secondary – from merger of East View Secondary and East Spring Secondary

Jurongville Secondary – from merger of Hong Kah Secondary and Jurongville Secondary

Yuhua Secondary – from merger of Shuqun Secondary and Yuhua Secondary

The merged schools will be located at the schools whose name has been chosen for the combined entities. For example, students from Loyang Primary will thus have to go to the existing Casuarina Primary School from 2019.

The merging of the schools, which was first announced in April, was done in response to falling birth rates and to ensure that each school has an adequate number of students for a meaningful educational experience, MOE said.

The education ministry said in its press release that it worked closely with all the merging schools throughout the process. The names of the merged schools were decided after considering a number of factors, such as the schools’ history and heritage, enrolments, as well as the stakeholders’ interests and the sentiments of all schools involved, the ministry said.

The merged schools will encompass the identities, strengths and cherished distinctiveness of both merging schools, MOE added. It also said the history of all the merged schools will be “formally documented and preserved at a heritage space” in the merged school’s building.

Previously, MOE also announced that eight junior colleges (JCs) will also be merged. The names of the merged JCs have not been announced yet.

